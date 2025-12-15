Mason Vaccari Earns Second OHL Goaltender of the Week Honor

Published on December 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari has been named the league's Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for December 8-14.

Vaccari appeared in two of Flint's three games during the past week, backstopping the Firebirds to a 9-1 win against the Guelph Storm on Wednesday and a 4-1 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Friday. He finished the week with a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals against average and a .967 save percentage by making 59 saves on 61 shots faced.

The overage netminder has played 24 games this season and owns a 18-4-1-1 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He leads the OHL in wins and is fifth in both GAA and save percentage. This is the second time Vaccari has earned the league's weekly goaltending award, having previously been named Goaltender of the Week for October 6-12. Vaccari recently announced a commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for Stonehill College.

The Firebirds currently sit in first place in the OHL's Western Conference with a record of 22-7-2-2. Flint will finish the first half of the OHL season on the road this weekend with games against the Niagara IceDogs on Friday and the Erie Otters on Saturday. Friday's puck drop at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.