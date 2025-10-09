Frontenacs Head to Peterborough for the First Time this Season

Published on October 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are riding high as they return to action tonight as they look to extend their three-game win streak when they host travel to Peterborough to face off against the Petes. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM in what promises to be a spirited matchup between long-time Eastern Conference rivals.

The Frontenacs enter the night sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 4-1-0-1 record. Kingston's balanced attack and confident play have been key to their early-season success, with contributions coming up and down the lineup. The team's recent stretch of wins has been fueled by timely scoring, solid goaltending, a strong commitment to team defense and staying disciplined, only having 45 penalty minutes as a team on the season.

Tonight's contest also marks a reunion of sorts, as the Frontenacs face former teammate Matthew Soto for the first time since he was traded to Peterborough over the summer.

The Petes currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 2-3-0-1 record and will be eager to get back in the win column. Kingston will need to stay sharp against a Peterborough team known for its ability to capitalize on mistakes with top eligible 2026 NHL Draft prospects Adam Novotny and Colin Fitzgerald.

For the Frontenacs, maintaining their momentum and sticking to their game plan will be key. The team has shown they can win in different ways-whether it's through a defensive grind or a high-paced offensive push-and will look to keep that versatility going as they aim for a fourth straight victory.

It's another chapter in one of the OHL's oldest rivalries, and with first place on the line for Kingston and a familiar face on the other bench, tonight's game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre has all the makings of an exciting one.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Aleks Kulemin (#41)

After a big breakout game last Friday night against the Oshawa Generals where he notched a goal and two assists for his first three OHL points, Kulemin has looked light a different player all together. He looks more confident on the puck and his looking to shoot and create plays much more than his first few games of the season. Seeing the puck go in off his stick must have lit the fire under our 9th overall pick from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, as he looks like a man possessed. Alongside Matthew Frost and Landon Wright on his wings, the trio has found chemistry and created a formidable third line early on this season.

Peterborough - Matthew Soto (#92)

The former Frontenacs forward has six points in six games in his overage season since being traded to Peterborough over the summer. Soto has been on the top line flanking Colin Fitzgerald and the pair has combined for some good plays early on. It's the first time Kingston will see Soto since the trade, and after spending his entire career in the black and gold it will certainly be different to see Soto in a different jersey.

