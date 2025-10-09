Attack Look to Stay Hot, Prep for Home & Home with Battalion

The Owen Sound Attack will look to stay hot this weekend when they take on the North Battalion in a home and home set of games over Thanksgiving weekend. The two teams will first take to the ice in the Scenic City on Saturday, October 11th at 7pm, before heading to the Gateway to the North for a Thanksgiving Monday matinee on Monday, October 13th at 2pm.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Owen Sound and North Bay will play their entire regular season series against each other this weekend, but are already familiar foes having split two pre-season games earlier this fall. The two teams also split the season series in 2024-25, while the Battalion hold a 5-1-0-0 advantage over the past three seasons.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (5-2-0-0)

The Attack are off to a hot start winners of five of their first seven games, having bounced back from their first two losses of the season on Friday and Saturday, by defeating the OHL's top ranked and previously undefeated Windsor Spitfires 6-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The Attack head into the weekend sporting a balanced attack up front with Tristan Delisle (3-6-9), Harry Nansi (2-6-8), Pierce Mbuyi (5-2-7) and John Banks (0-7-7) among the OHL's top-20 in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (2W, 1.32 GAA, .967 SV%) and Carter George (3W, 2.45 GAA, .913 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. Special teams continues to a source of strength for the Bears with the Attack sporting the leagues second ranked power play, converting at a 28.6% clip, so far this season, and the leagues sixth ranked penalty kill, killing off the man advantage 86.2% of the time.

Drafted Attack:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo SAbres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement.

NCAA Committed Attack:

The Attack currently have nine players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE BATTALION (3-3-0-0)

The Battalion are 2-3-0-0 in their last five games, winners for two games over the Sudbury Wolves (3-1 & 4-3), while dropping games against the SOO Greyhounds (4-3), Kingston Frontenacs (2-1) and Ottawa 67's (3-1).

The Battalion have been led by Arseny Pronin (3-1-4) Cam Warren (0-4-4), Jonathan Kapageridis (1-2-3), Brandt Harper (1-2-3) and Ryder Cali (0-3-3) so far this season, while Mike McIvor has been a stalwart between the pipes sporting a 2.45 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

Drafted Battalion:

The North Bay Battalion feature three players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Lirim Amidovski (Minnesota Wild) and Shamar Moses (Florida Panthers) who were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Both games this weekend can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey, or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. Alternatively, the games can be followed through the Attack's Struyk Energy systems social media feeds.

UP NEXT:

The Attack have five games in the next 10 days.

Saturday, October 11, 2025 @ 7pm vs. North Bay (Buy Tickets)

Monday, October 13, 2025 @ 2pm @ North Bay (Buy Tickets)

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 @ 7pm vs. Barrie (Buy Tickets)

Friday, October 17, 2025 @ 7:07pm @ Guelph (Buy Tickets)

Saturday, October 18, 2025 @ 7pm vs. Guelph (Buy Tickets)







