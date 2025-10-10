McGregor, Novotný Score First OHL Goals in Win over First Place Frontenacs

Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 9, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs for the first time this season. The Petes won the game by a score of 5-2, taking down the first place team in the East.

Kaden McGregor and Adam Novotný both scored their first OHL goals in the game, with Leon Kolarik, Adam Levac, and Brennan Faulkner all scoring as well. Colin Fitzgerald, Blake Gowan, Braydon McCallum, and Aiden Young all had assists in the game. Easton Rye stopped 32/34 shots, picking up his third win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (:44) - Leon Kolarik (5), Assist - Colin Fitzgerald (2)

Peterborough Goal (9:09) - Adam Levac (1), Assist - Blake Gowan (1)

Kingston Goal (10:30) - Kieran Dervin (3), Assist - André Mondoux (1)

Peterborough Goal (17:25) - Adam Novotný (1), Assists - Braydon McCallum (4), Aiden Young (1)

Kingston Goal (19:30) - Kieran Dervin (4), Assists - Lukas Moore (1), Matthew Henderson (1)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (12:51) - Kaden McGregor (1), Unassisted

Third Period:

Peterborough Empty Net Goal (16:58) - Brennan Faulkner (3), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 10, when they travel to Kingston to complete a home and home with the Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

