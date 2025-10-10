Frontenacs Powerplay Goes Quiet as They Fall to Peterborough 5-2

Peterborough, ON - Searching for their fourth consecutive win, the Kingston Frontenacs found themselves travelling to Peterborough to face the Petes in the first half of a home and home matchup. It was the first trip to the Lift Lock City of the season for Kingston in the first of eight matchups between the two sides this season.

It's a trend the Frontenacs want to get rid of, but the first period was a similar story to other first periods so far this season with the opposition opening the scoring under five minutes into the contest. Tonight, the Petes struck under a minute into the game thanks to a shot off the stick of Leon Kolarik. The Petes would add a goal from Adam Levac with just over ten to play in the first, but Vancouver Canucks prospect Kieren Dervin would find the back of the net under a minute later to cut the Peterborough lead in half.

Going down 2-0 seemed to light a spark under the Frontenacs as they began taking over the game, especially after Dervin scored to make it a 2-1 game. The black and gold controlled the puck in the offensive zone as they had their fair share of chances but were unable to capitalize before top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Adam Novotny scored his first OHL goal to extend the Peterborough lead to 3-1.

With just thirty seconds left in the opening frame, it was Kieren Dervin scoring his second of the period for the Frontenacs with a beautiful highlight reel effort. Dervin corralled a Matthew Henderson pass and broke into the Peterborough zone on a 1-on-4 rush but he made his move and picked the top right corner with an amazing shot to bring it within a goal before the period came to an end.

The second period saw the Frontenacs go on an extended 5-on-3 opportunity, but were unable to generate anything of major significance. The Petes used the momentum from the successful penalty kill and converted it into a goal - the first OHL goal of 2025 1st overall pick Kaden McGregor to make it 4-2 to end the middle stanza.

The Frontenacs were unable to come from behind as they just couldn't get things going in the third and final period, as the Petes would dispatch an empty netter to make it a 5-2 final in favour of the Peterborough Petes.

The Kingston Frontenacs are back in action to complete the second half of a home and home series Friday, October 10th on home ice at Slush Puppie Place.







