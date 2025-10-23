Friday's Game Time Changed to 6:07 PM

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON; The Soo Greyhounds, in co-ordination with the Ontario Hockey League, City of Sault Ste. Marie and Peterborough Petes, announced this morning that tomorrow's (Fri. Oct 24) game time is being changed to a 6:07 PM start.

The change will allow fans to later take in Game 1 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Doors at the GFL Memorial Gardens will open at 4:30 PM.

Great seats for Peterborough's only visit to town are still available by visiting the SK Group Box Office inside the GFL Memorial Gardens until 5 PM today, starting at 10 AM Friday or online, anytime at gflgardens.ca.

In addition, Friday's game will feature 'Dash's Monster Mash'. Our youngest fans are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween outfit and trick-or-treat on the concourse before or during the game.







