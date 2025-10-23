OHL Announces Start Time Changes for Games on October 24 and 25

Published on October 23, 2025







TORONTO - With the Toronto Blue Jays making their highly anticipated return to the World Series, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the following start time changes for regular season games on Friday, October 24th and Saturday, October 25th:

Fri., October 24th - Barrie at Sudbury, new start time of 6:00pm (was 7:05pm)

Fri., October 24th - Peterborough at Sault Ste. Marie, new start time of 6:07pm (was 7:07pm)

Sat., October 25th - Oshawa at Brantford, new start time of 5:00pm (was 7:00pm)

Sat., October 25th - Kingston at Niagara, new start time of 6:00pm (was 7:00pm)







