Attack Set for Western Conference Swing at Windsor, Saginaw & Flint

Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are set for their first road swing of the season, as the prepare for a grueling three games in three days against the Windsor Spitfires, Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit. The Attack kick off the trip with the OHL's top-ranked team in the Windsor Spitfires on Friday night, before heading stateside to the on the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night and the Flint Firebirds on Sunday afternoon.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Attack sport a 1-1-0-0 record against their three opponents this weekend, having defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-3 on October 5th at the Bayshore, while dropping a 7-5 decision to the Saginaw Spirit on October 4th. This will be the first meeting between the Flint Firebirds and Attack this season.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (8-2-0-0)

The Attack head into their West Division weekend sitting a top the Midwest division with an 9-3-0-0 record and winners of 7 of their last 10 games, most recently defeating North Bay (6-4), Barrie (6-0) and Guelph (6-3) while dropping their last game of the week to Guelph (6-3). The Attacks special teams continued to stay hot, registering 7 power play and 1 shorthanded goal over the past four games, allowing them to continue to hold the leagues second ranked power play, converting 32.3% of the time, while holding the leagues 6th ranked penalty kill that is shutting down its opponents over 84% of the time.

Owen Sound continue to sport a balanced Attack up front with Tristan Delisle (5-13-18) tied for 2nd in the league for points, Pierce Mbuyi (7-8-15), John Banks (1-13-14) and Harry Nansi (5-8-13) among the OHL's top-20 in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (4W, 2.28 GAA, .935 SV%) and Carter George (5W, 2.84 GAA, .911 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. There are a number of Bears riding point streaks into this week; Nicholas Sykora (5) and Jake Crawford (2).

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (10-2-1-0)

The Spitfires head into the weekend sporting a league best 21 points with a 10-2-1-0 record on the season. Of note, one of their three losses on the season come at the hands of the Attack earlier this month. Similar to the Attack, special teams are an area of the strength with the Spits holding the leagues third best power play, converting at 30.9% of the time and the leagues top ranked penalty kill stopping their opponent 89.6% of the time.

Leading the way offensively for Windsor is Carson Woodall (0-17-17), Ethan Belchetz (10-6-16), Anthony Cristoforo (3-8-11), Cole Davis (6-5-11) and Beksultan Makysh (6-5-11), while in net Joey Costanzo leads the way with a league best 8 wins, 1.53 goals against average and .926 save percentage.

DRAFTED SPITFIRES:

The Windsor Spitfires have three NHL drafted players, one was selected in the 2025 NHL Draft; Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) as well as two players that were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft; Liam Greentree (LA Kings) and A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (2-4-3-2)

The Spirit head into the weekend with a 2-4-3-2 record, tied of 9th place in the Western Conference, with one of their two wins coming against the Attack earlier this month. Special teams have not been a source of strength for Saginaw this season, sporting the leagues 10th ranked power play and 16th ranked penalty kill. Leading the way offensively for the Spirit is Nikita Kleptov (8-10-18) and Egor Barabanov (6-9-15), both of who were pains in the Attacks sides in their previous meeting at the Bayshore. In goal it has been Stepan Shurygin who has carried the bulk of the load playing in 10 of 12 games so far with a 3.84 goals against average and .875 save percentage.

DRAFTED SPIRIT:

The Saginaw Spirit have two NHL drafted players in their lineup; Miroslav Satan who was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2024 and Jacob Cloutier who was taken by the Winnipeg Jets in 2025.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (5-3-1-0)

The Firebirds enter the weekend in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 5-3-1-0 record on the season. Offensively they are led by Nathan Aspinall (6-4-10), Alex Kostov (4-5-9) and Jimmy Lombardi (0-9-9), while in the crease Mason Vaccari has shouldered the bulk of the load this season accounting for all 5 wins and a 2.93 goals against average and .912 save percentage. While the Firebirds have struggled a bit on the power play, they have challenged their opponents on the penalty kill, preventing an opposition goal 84.4% of the time.

DRAFTED FIREBIRDS:

The Flint Firebirds have five NHL Drafted players, two of which were taken this past fall in the 2025 draft; Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jimmy Lombardi (LA Kings) as well as three players taken in the 2024 draft; Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Darels Uljankskis (Anaheim Ducks).

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

All three games this weekend can be streamed on FloHockey or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio, while only Friday nights game in Windsor can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53).

UP NEXT:

The Attack will play their next three games on the road before returning home for three at the Bayshore. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Friday, October 24, 2025 @ 7:05pm @ Windsor (Buy Tickets)

Saturday, October 25, 2025 @ 7:05pm @ Saginaw (Buy Tickets)

Sunday, October 26, 2025 @ 4:00pm @ Flint (Buy Tickets)

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 @ 10:30am vs. Sarnia (Buy Tickets)

Saturday, November 1, 2025 @ 7:00pm vs. Sudbury (Buy Tickets)

Sunday, November 2, 2025 @ 2:00pm vs. Erie (Buy Tickets)







