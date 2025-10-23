Sunday Is Spyke's Halloween Bash

Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sunday, October 26th is Spyke's Halloween Bash as the Ottawa 67's visit the Sleeman Centre.

Fans are invited to wear their costumes to the game and take part in Trick-or-Treating throughout the Sleeman Centre during the game. Halloween candy will be available at Spyke's pop-up on the concourse behind section 115, Spyke's Sport Shop, the Guelph Storm Trackers table, and the Magic 106.1 table on the concourse.

During the second intermission, Spyke will be leading the Halloween Parade across the ice for fans in costume. For fans attending the game and participating in the Halloween Parade, Spyke, and the Storm Crew will meet parents/guardians and kids on the main concourse level at the top of section 103 with 6 minutes remaining in the second period.

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

