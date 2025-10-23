Win Blue Jays Tickets at Friday's Wolves Game

Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Wolves Nation are in for a celebration of Canadian sports this Friday night. Any fan in attendance for Friday's game between the Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts will have a chance at winning two Blue Jays tickets for Game 2 of the World Series, this Saturday, October 25 at 8pm in Toronto.

In order to have the opportunity to win the two Blue Jays tickets, fans are directed to go to Guest Services behind Section 3, and present their ticket in exchange for a ballot. One Wolves ticket will be worth one ballot towards the contest. Fans can earn an additional ballot with the purchase of a piece of pizza at the Sudbury Arena concessions, in celebration of Pizza Night sponsored by Topper's Pizza. The draw will take place during the third period, with the winning fan needing to be in attendance to claim the Blue Jays tickets.

Single game tickets can be purchased for Friday's game at the Sudbury Arena Box Office! Reminder that puck drop for Friday's game has been moved to 6:05pm.







