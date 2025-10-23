OHL Announces New Start Time for Friday Game in Sault Ste. Marie

Published on October 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Friday, October 24th's game between the visiting Peterborough Petes and the Soo Greyhounds will now start at 6:07 p.m.. The game was previously scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m.

The game will take place at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, and is the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Soo won the previous matchup in Peterborough on September 25 by a score of 3-0 after two late empty net goals.

Fans can watch Friday's game starting at 6:07 p.m. on YourTV Peterborough and Flo Hockey. They can also listen to the radio broadcast on Freq 90.5.

The Petes are back in action tonight as they travel to North Bay to take on the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







