Rangers Visit Greyhounds for Northern Road Matchup

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The Kitchener Rangers travel up north to Sault Ste. Marie to faceoff against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. The Rangers are looking to rebound after dropping Wednesday's game to Flint. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The first of four meetings between the Kitchener Rangers and the Soo Greyhounds this season takes place tonight. The teams last faced off on January 29th, when Kitchener earned a 5-4 win over the Soo. Over the past five years, the two teams have played 18 games, with the Rangers holding a record of 8-8-1-1. Six of those wins came at home and two on the road. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers met the Greyhounds four times, with Kitchener earning a victory in three of those games, giving the Blueshirts an impressive 3-0-0-1 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (4-2-0-0)

A tough road loss on Wednesday has the Rangers looking to bounce back in their next game on Friday. After falling 3-0 to the Flint Firebirds, the Blueshirts dropped their record to 4-2-0-0 and now sit seventh in the league standings, but still rank fourth in the Western Conference. Despite registering 20 shots on goal, Kitchener couldn't find a way past Flint's goaltender. The Rangers showed strong on the penalty kill successfully shutting down Flint on all five of their opportunities.

Christian Kirsch did his part in goal, turning aside 28 out of 31 shots.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (5-3-0-0)

The Greyhounds gain momentum, sitting firmly in third place in the Western Conference. After winning five of their first eight games, they look to start a new winning streak as they face Kitchener. The team's most recent matchup came on October 5, when Soo edged out the North Bay Battalion in a 4-3 victory.

Marco Mignosa opened the scoring, assisted Travis Hayes on his goal, and later added another tally in the third period, bringing his season total to six points (3G, 3A). Jordan Charron continues to stand out as the team's leading scorer with 12 points (8G, 4A). Although he found the back of the net just once in the last game, Charron remains a confident leader on the right wing of the Greyhounds' offense.

Jordan Charron is tied for second amongst top OHL point scores to start the season recorded 12 points (8G, 4A) in 8 games. The Ayr, Ontario native is scoring at a 68-goal pace to open the season.

Drafted Greyhounds:

Six players on the Soo Greyhounds' roster have been drafted to the NHL. Four were taken in the 2025 draft: Brady Martin (Nashville Predators)*, Travis Hayes (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jordan Charron (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning). The long player taken in 2024: Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings).

(* - on the Nashville Predators active roster)

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will play their final game of the road trip against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. Following that, the Kitchener Rangers open their Rivalry Week with a Tuesday night showdown with their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm.







