Rangers Set for Midweek Road Tilt in Flint

Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint, MI - The Kitchener Rangers are heading to Flint for a matchup against the Firebirds for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Centre.

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Live Stats 

Live Tweets 

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kitchener and Flint open their regular season series tonight, matching last year's four-game slate. The teams last faced off on April 4th in the playoffs during the 2024-25 season, with Kitchener claiming a 2-1 victory over Flint and eliminating the Firebirds from the post season. Last season, the Blueshirts posted an impressive 3-0-1-0 record against Flint, notching one win in regulation and two in a shootout. Over the last five years, the teams have met 18 times, splitting the games evenly between Flint and Kitchener. The Rangers won 8 of those games, including 3 at home and 5 on the road, while Flint claimed the other 10 victories.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (4-1-0-0)

Last Friday's matchup against Owen Sound ended successfully for the Rangers, who took down the Attack by a score of 4-3, bouncing back after a 5-2 road loss to the same team on September 27th.

Christian Humphreys stole the show last time out, opening his 2025-26 scoring account with two goals - one in the final three minutes of the first period and another at the 12-minute mark of the second. Luca Romano opened the scoring, giving the Rangers an early lead and earning two more points after also assisting on Cameron Arquette's goal. Cameron Arquette added another first-period goal, moving to him to the team lead in points with seven (3G, 4A).

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (1-3-1-0)

The Flint Firebirds defeated the Saginaw Spirit in overtime in their season opener, but have since dropped four straight games, and will look to get back in the win column tonight on home ice.

Urban Podrekar earned his first point this season, scoring a goal in the Firebirds' most recent game against the Sarnia Sting. Nathan Aspinall scored once, bringing his point total to three, all goals. Matthew Wang continues to lead the team with seven points, including three goals and four assists.

Drafted Firebirds:

The Flint Firebirds feature five players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Darels Uljankis (Anaheim Ducks) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday night's game against the Flint Firebirds can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will also be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

With no home games this weekend, the Rangers hit the road once again, travelling to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.







