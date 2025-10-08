Windsor Spitfires Hire Adam Geleynse as Assistant Equipment Manager and Promote Nick Welsh to Video Coach

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce two new additions to the hockey operations department. Adam Geleynse has been hired as the clubs Assistant Equipment Manager and Nick Welsh will be taking over the Video Coach role.

Johnathan Moran (Video Coach) has left the organization for another role in Professional Hockey to be announced at a later date.

Geleynse, a native of London, Ontario has been hired as the teams' new Assistant Equipment Manager. Geleynse, will support the day-to-day equipment operations, working closely with the players and staff to ensure the team is prepared for success on and off the ice.

"I want to thank the organization, Bill Bowler and the staff for the opportunity to be a art of the team." Geleynse said. "I am very proud to be a Spitfire and look forward to supporting the players."

Head Equipment Manager JR Grant spoke on the acquisition of Adam Geleynse to the team.

"I would like to welcome Adam to the Spitfires organization." Grant said. "I look forward to working with him everyday and helping our players succeed on and off the ice."

Welsh, a native of Brampton, Ontario, has worked for the Windsor Spitfires for the last 6 years in the team's communications department. He oversees all internal and external communications and serves as the primary media contact, and manages interview coordination for players, coaches and executives. He will continue in that position along with his new video coach role. Welsh holds a master's degree in Sport Management from the University of Windsor.

"I am extremely excited to take on this new role as Video Coach with the Windsor Spitfires." Welsh said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to the team in a new way, and I look forward to supporting our players and staff as we work toward a successful season."

General Manager Bill Bowler spoke on the new role of Nick Welsh.

