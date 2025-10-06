Spitfires Fall 6-3 to Attack in Road Battle

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Owen Sound, ON - The Windsor Spitfires came up short on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Owen Sound Attack in a spirited matchup at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

The Attack struck early on the power play when Pierce Mbuyi opened the scoring just 1:35 into the first period. Lenny Greenberg doubled the lead midway through the frame, and Nicholas Sykoraadded another late in the period to give Owen Sound a 3-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

Masen Wray extended the Attack's lead to four at 3:35, but the Spitfires answered on the power play exactly four minutes later. Liam Greentree buried his second goal of the season at 7:35, with Carson Woodall picking up the assist to make it 4-1.

The Spits kept the momentum rolling into the third period. Jack Nesbitt notched his first of the season on the man advantage at 9:21, set up by Greentree and Cole Davis, cutting the deficit to two. Windsor pulled within one when Greentree struck again shorthanded at 16:37, finishing off a setup from Beksultan Makysh and Conor Walton to make it 4-3.

However, Owen Sound sealed the win in the final minutes. Mbuyi netted his second of the night into an empty cage at 18:29, and Tristan Delisle added another empty-netter shortly after to close out the 6-3 Attack victory.

With the loss, Windsor moves to 7-1-0 on the season. The Spitfires will look to regroup when they return home for their next game at the WFCU Centre in Thursday.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.