Attack with Statement 6-3 Win over Undefeated Spitfires

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack finished off their third game in three days weekend on Sunday afternoon, taking down the previously undefeated Windsor Spitfires 6-3 in front of the Bayshore faithful. Five different goal scorers from the scoresheet for the Attack with Pierce Mbuyi leading the way with 2 goals, while Tristan Delisle, Nicholas Sykora, Lenny Greenberg, and Masen Wray each had a goal in the win. Max Delisle and Noah Nelson also had two point games registering two helpers each. The Spitfires countered with two goals from Liam Greentree and a single from Jack Nesbitt. Carter George made 26 saves to get his win of the season.

The Attack came ready to play in the first period, pushing the play at the highly ranked Spitfires, eventually outshooting them 17-6 in the period. Mbuyi got it all started just 1:35 into the first, while on the power play, when the Attack cycled the puck around and after a failed attempt on goal the puck came back to Mbuyi and Tristan Delisle who played moved the puck quickly between each other, before Mbuyi ripped one bar down over the glove of Michael Newlove for a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later Lenny Greenberg was rewarded for a good decision to jump up into the offensive zone, with a drop pass that he hurried past the blocker of Newlove to give the Attack a 2 goal lead. With just over six minutes to go in the period, it looked like the Spitfires might cut the Bears lead in half, but Carter George stood his ground on a penalty shot stopping Cole Davis. The save energized the crowd and the bench as the Attack continued to push and were rewarded again, when Nicholas Sykora buried Noah Nelson rebound past Newlove to make it 3-0 Attack.

The Attack had another quick start in period two, with Masen Wray finding himself behind the Windsor defenders thanks to a pass from Max Delisle. Wray made no mistake beating Newlove on the blocker side to extend the Attack lead to 4 goals. The Spitfires were not going to fold, and while on the power play Liam Greentree broke the goose egg bring the visiting Spits within 3, at 4-1.

After an uneventful first half of the third period, it was Jack Nesbitt who finished of a crazy series of events in the Attack zone while on the power play, eventually finding an open cage to cut the Attack led to two. The Spitfires then made it very interesting with just under four minutes remaining when Greentree cut the Attack lead to just one goal, registering a shorthanded marker. That was as close as Windsor would get, with Mbuyi and Tristan Delisle both adding empty net goals and George shutting the door on anymore Spitfire offence, making the final 6-3 and ending Windsor's undefeated streak to start the season.

