Gervais Scores Late Equalizer, Spirit Come up Short in OT Loss to Generals

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, Ont. - The Spirit headed to the Tribute Communities Centre for the final game of a three-game road trip to face off against the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, October 5th.

The Generals came out hot early with some key chances, but were shut down by Stepan Shurygin. The Spirit goaltender made seven saves in the period. The Spirit found momentum later in the period, but the Generals' netminder, Jaden Cholette, was able to keep the puck away. A pair of penalties on either side to finish the frame created some open ice and allowed the Spirit to start the second frame on the man advantage.

After 1: SAG: 0 - OSH: 0 (Total Shots: 9 - 7)

An early penalty gave Saginaw a chance at a prolonged advantage to begin the second period. In a jumble in front of the Oshawa net, the puck was sent down the ice and Harrison Franssen was able to slide a shot past Shurygin for a short-handed goal less than a minute into the period.

On the power play, the Spirit found the answer when Graydon Jones fired a shot from the top of the zone and Nic Sima tipped it in to light the lamp. That goal marked Sima's third of the season and the weekend, with a goal in each game. The back-and-forth action continued through the frame to keep the score knotted heading to the final period.

After 2: SAG: 1 - OSH: 1 (2nd period shots: 16 - 11 Total shots: 25 - 18)

The third period started similarly to the first two frames, with Shurygin making multiple highlight reel saves to keep things tied. Six minutes left in the puck was given away in the neutral zone, and a broken play led to Shurygin on his stomach. Anthony Figliomeni slid the puck toward the pad of Shurygin to Rowen Sang to put the Generals up 2-1.

In a wild sequence late in regulation, Sebastien Gervais would fire a shot that appeared to have hit the crossbar, but after review was called a good goal to tie the game. Gervias, skating in his 266th game with the Spirit to take third all-time in team history, found his first goal of the season in a crucial moment for the Spirit.

This game wouldn't be decided in 60 minutes, and the Spirit would head to their fourth overtime in seven games this season.

After 3: SAG: 2 - OSH: 2 (3rd period shots 9 - 14, Total shots 34 - 32)

Overtime wouldn't last long, as just 17 seconds in, Owen Griffin scored off a give-and-go with Haoxi Wang to win the game. Despite falling, the Spirit was able to pick up at least one point in every contest this weekend.

Final: SAG: 2 - OSH: 3 (3rd period shots 0 - 1, Total shots 34 - 33)

Powerplays SAG 1/5 GUE 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (30 saves, 33 shots) OSH Jaden Cholette (32 saves, 34 shots)

The Spirit will be back home on Saturday, October 11th, welcoming in the Kitchener Rangers at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

