Firebirds Name Nathan Aspinall Captain, Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds and Head Coach Paul Flache announced on Wednesday the team's leadership group for the 2025-26 season. Nathan Aspinall has been named the eighth captain in franchise history while Jimmy Lombardi, Alex Kostov and Urban Podrekar have each been named alternate captains.

"Aspy is a person that the players will all look up to because of how he carries himself on and off the ice," Flache said. "Since coming to Flint he's been a true professional from the time he was working his way into the lineup until today where's he's a top player in the league."

Aspinall was informed by his predecessor, Connor Clattenburg, via a video call as he begins his professional career in the Edmonton Oilers organization. Clattenburg was Flint's captain for the 2024-25 season and was Aspinall's teammate for one and a half seasons with the Firebirds.

"It's a full circle moment," Aspinall said. "I came here at 16 years old and didn't really know what Flint was like and now it's become my home. It's amazing, it's a great feeling and I couldn't have done it without great captains before me."

Aspinall is in his fourth season as a Firebird and has scored three goals in two games played thus far. He was originally selected by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and has 39 goals and 49 assists in 158 games played for Flint during his OHL career, including 17 goals and 30 assists over 62 games during the 2024-25 season. The winger was taken by the New York Rangers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and appeared in a preseason game for the Rangers during the 2025 NHL preseason.

"Combined with the influence from the previous leadership of Clatty, [Blake Smith], and Coulson [Pitre] to name a few, we are very fortunate to have such a great person lead our group this season," Flache said.

Lombardi is skating in his third season with Flint after being drafted in the second round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He was picked by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft and has announced a verbal commitment to play NCAA hockey for the University of Michigan. The center notched 13 goals and 32 assists in the 2024-25 season for the Firebirds and has three assists in four games played so far this season. Over 129 games for the Firebirds in his OHL career, Lombardi has 20 goals and 48 assists.

Kostov joined the Firebirds via a trade with the Soo Greyhounds at the trade deadline of the 2023-24 season. He was one of two Flint skaters to appear in every game during the 2024-25 season as he tallied 16 goals and 29 assists in 68 games played. Through 190 games in his OHL career, 102 of which have been played for the Firebirds, the winger has 33 goals and 56 assists.

Podrekar is in his overage season in the OHL and was acquired by the Firebirds via trade with the Niagara IceDogs in August of 2024. In his first season with the Firebirds in 2024-25 he scored 10 goals and picked up 17 assists in 65 games. The defenseman has one assist in four games played thus far in the 2025-26 season.

Aspinall joins Clattenburg (2024-25), Coulson Pitre (2024), Zacharie Giroux (2023-24), Brennan Othmann (2021-22), Ty Dellandrea (2018-20), Jalen Smereck (2017-18) and Alex Peters (2015-17) on the list of Firebirds captains.

Aspinall joins Clattenburg (2024-25), Coulson Pitre (2024), Zacharie Giroux (2023-24), Brennan Othmann (2021-22), Ty Dellandrea (2018-20), Jalen Smereck (2017-18) and Alex Peters (2015-17) on the list of Firebirds captains.







