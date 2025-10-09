Barrie Colts Sign Forward Luc Gauvreau

Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that the club has signed forward Luc Gauvreau to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Originally from Hamilton, Ontario, Gauvreau has been with the Colts throughout training camp and preseason, earning his spot with a strong showing both on and off the ice. The 5'11" forward has since appeared in three regular-season games for Barrie, showcasing his consistent work ethic, responsibility in all zones, and team-first mentality.

Before joining the Colts, Gauvreau spent the 2024-25 season in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) with the Caledonia Corvairs, where he tallied 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points across 29 games.

The Barrie Colts and all of Colts Country would like to congratulate Luc and his family on this exciting milestone and officially welcome him to the organization. Fans can catch Luc in action throughout the 2025-26 regular season at Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.