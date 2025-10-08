Game Day, Game 6, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m.

Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 6 - Firebirds vs Rangers

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM)

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Courville made 35 saves on 38 shots faced in his second career OHL start the Sarnia Sting beat the Firebirds, 4-2 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Urban Podrekar and Nathan Aspinall both scored in the loss for the Firebirds.

PLAYOFF FOES: Flint and Kitchener dueled in the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs with the Rangers taking the best-of-seven series, 4-1. Flint's win in that series came in Game 3, a 2-0 victory featuring a 38-save shutout from Nathan Day. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist and Alex Kostov had a goal and two assists to lead the Firebirds with three points apiece in the series. Kitchener was led by Trent Swick, an overager who had four goals and four assists.

HOME COOKIN: Saturday night's game is the second of four consecutive games for the Firebirds that will be played on home ice. Flint is 0-2-0-0 at home this season thus far and went 15-8-0-1 at home last year. The Firebirds will next play on the road on October 19 in Saginaw.

KILLING THEM OFF: The Firebirds enter play on Saturday with an 85% success rate on the penalty kill, the seventh best PK in the league. Kitchener owns the league's worst power play, sitting at just 60%.

ODDS AND ENDS: Charlie Murata now has five points (1 G, 4 A) in five games to begin his OHL career...Nathan Aspinall has three goals in two games to open his season...Urban Podrekar's goal in the first period on Saturday was his first of the season and his first point...Kitchener is 3-0-0-0 at home and 1-1-0-0 on the road thus far this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay at home and host the Oshawa Generals for their lone visit to Mid Michigan on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







