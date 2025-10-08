Firebirds Weekly Roundup, September 29 - October 5

Published on October 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds started Week 3 at 1-2-0-0. Like last weekend, two teams were on the schedule; Friday at London, then a rematch with the Sting, six days after a 7-4 loss to the Bees at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

More than 9,000 fans packed the Canada Life Center last Friday to see the Firebirds battle the Knights for the first time this campaign. The defending OHL Champion Knights entered the tilt with a winless record through four contests. Nathan Aspinall and Charlie Murata each scored their first of the season in the opening frame, giving the Birds a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. It was Aspinall's first game this season, and Murata's fourth point in four contests. Then, London would hang three consecutive markers in the middle frame before Aspinall could strike for his second of the night. Each club struck paydirt once in the third, leaving the game tied at four through the end of regulation. Sam O'Reilly of the Knights struck with under a minute remaining in overtime to give the home team their first win of the campaign and send the Firebirds off with a single point for their efforts. Matthew Wang recorded his third multi-point game through four games played with a goal and an assist. Mason Vaccari finished with 39 saves between the pipes for Flint.

Action returned to the Dort Financial Center for a second meeting with the Sting. Flint struck first and led 1-0 after one, thanks to Urban Podrekar's first of the year. The Bees scored three in the second to take the lead. Aspinall's third goal of the weekend narrowed the gap late. With Flint down one, Mason Courville left for the extra attacker in the final minute. Sarnia scored an empty netter and won 4-2. Courville had 35 saves in his second OHL game. Murata, Flint's latest first-round pick, now has five points in five games.

The Firebirds were outshot 83 - 59 between the two contests this week. They were outdrawn by a 75 - 36 margin. The penalty kill was successful on five of seven opportunities (71.4%). Flint scored one goal with the man advantage out of six total chances (16.7%).

LEADERBOARD

Wang leads all Firebirds with seven points (3 G, 4 A) through five games. Murata is tied with Alex Kostov for the second-most points. Both of them have one goal and four helpers, although Kostov has played in one fewer game. Dryden Allen leads the defensive crew with three points (3A).

COMING UP

The Birds remain on home ice for the upcoming week. First up is a Wednesday night clash with the Kitchener Rangers. The game is Dort Financial Family Night, where all members of Dort Financial Credit Union can receive up to four complimentary silver-level tickets. Flint then hosts the Oshawa Generals on Saturday for the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, sponsored by the McLaren Flint Foundation. The Firebirds will wear special themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

