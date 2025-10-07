Friday Is The SEED Night Sponsored by Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth

Friday, October 10th is The SEED Night sponsored by Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth as the North Bay Battalion visit the Sleeman Centre for the only time this season.

It takes a community to feed a community, with this in mind, The SEED created the first sliding scale online grocery store in Canada. The sliding scale pricing allows people to afford more food when compared to in-store shopping. They also offer free, high quality, donated food to allow for even more people to fill their baskets with what is available. They offer a number of other initiatives like the Shelldale Farm Park, Systems Change and Advocacy, Emergency Food Home Delivery, Good Food Distribution, Fresh Food RX, Good Food Work Experience and more! Click here to learn more about the programs.

Friday's game will feature a puck drop with Tom Armitage, Manager of The SEED and Andy Bakersville representing Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities. There will also be opportunities for the Storm community to help make a difference, including a donation and education table, and the first Chuck-a-Puck toss of the season. Fans can purchase their Chuck-a-Pucks in the Community Corner at the top of section 116, there are three prizes up for grabs including a $250.00 Best Buy gift card, a $150.00 gift card for groceries from The SEED, and finally a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2025/2025 Storm team. As an added bonus, anyone who buys a Chuck-a-Puck will also received 10% off their first order of groceries from The SEED.







