Carter George Sets New Owen Sound Attack Franchise Record with 10 Points
Published on October 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Goaltender Carter George has set a new Owen Sound Attack franchise record with 10 points (1-9-10), breaking the previous mark of 9 held by Jordan Binnington and Curtis Sanford. The record was achieved during the Attack's Sunday afternoon home game hosting the Windsor Spitfires October 7, 2025.
The 6-foot-2 Thunder Bay, ON native was drafted by Owen Sound as a 2nd round pick (#57 overall) in the 2022 Priority Selection Draft. Having a total of 117 games with the Attack, George has been a solid wall in the net and is well known across the league for his spectacular performances between the pipes.
Gaining traction not only in the OHL world, George was drafted by the LA Kings NHL team as a 3rd round pick (#53 overall) during the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. George has since attended many LA Kings camps as well as making many appearances at the Kings' farm team, Ontario Reign.
Having played 4 games this season, George has recorded 3-1-0-0 with a save percentage of 0.913%.
