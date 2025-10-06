Pierce Mbuyi Named Attack Player of the Week

Published on October 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack announced Pierce Mbuyi as their player of the week, Monday October 6. After the Attack's three day game streak week with the Kitchener Rangers, Saginaw Spirit and the Windsor Spitfires, Mbuyi finished the week with 4 goals.

The Mississauga, ON native was first drafted by Owen Sound as a 1st round pick (#7) during the 2024 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft. Being with the team now for his second season, Mbuyi, who has been widely nicknamed as "rookie of the year" also being named as an Assisting Captain for the Attack for the 2025-26 season. In the past 7 games of Mbuyi has been active on the scoreboard recording 5 goals and 2 assists.

For a total of 70 games, 34 goals, 25 assists and 59 points recorded with the Attack for the 08 ¬Â² forward with more to come this season.







