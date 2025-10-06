Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on October 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording five points over three road games.

Klepov started the week with a shorthanded goal on Friday night in Guelph as the Spirit fell 3-2 in overtime. He had the most productive performance of his young OHL career on Saturday in Owen Sound, scoring twice while adding two assists as the Spirit defeated the Attack 7-5.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, Klepov leads OHL rookies with 11 points (7-4--11) over seven games since coming over from the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers where he produced 31 points (12-19--21) over 59 games in 2024-25. The Spirit selected Klepov 35th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot, 180Ib. left-shot winger won Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold with the United States in August, recording six points (1-5--6) in five games. Klepov is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA).

