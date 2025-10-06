OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 2-5, 2025

TORONTO (Monday - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for regular season games from Thursday, October 2 and Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Colts' Kashawn Aitcheson named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring five goals and adding an assist for six points over three contests.

Aitcheson began the week with his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the visiting Soo Greyhounds. He enjoyed his most productive showing of the season thus far on Saturday, scoring twice while adding an assist as the Colts beat the Oshawa Generals 5-3 on home ice. Aitcheson closed-out the weekend with a second-straight two-goal performance on Sunday, helping Barrie overcome a 5-1 third period deficit with a pair of tallies in a 6-5 shootout win in Niagara.

A 6-foot-1, 198Ib., 19-year-old defenceman from Toronto, Aitcheson has eight points (5-3--8) through his first six games to begin 2025-26 after recording 59 points (26-33--59) over 64 games last season. His 26 goals set a new Barrie Colts single season record by a defenceman. Originally Barrie's third round (50th overall) pick in 2022, Aitcheson has collected 109 points (40-69--109) over 157 career regular season games with Barrie, adding 16 points (7-9--16) in 26 career playoff contests. He was a first round (17th overall) pick by the New York Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft. Internationally, Aitcheson is a former World Under-18 Hockey Challenge gold medalist as a member of Team Canada in 2024.

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Frontenacs' Gavin Betts named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin Betts of the Kingston Frontenacs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .960 save percentage and one shutout.

Betts turned aside 21-of-23 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals before recording his first career OHL shutout on Sunday afternoon, making 27 saves as the Fronts blanked the Erie Otters 1-0 behind Kieren Dervin's third period goal. Betts earned first star honours in the win, helping the Frontenacs improve to 4-1-0-1.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Betts is 3-1-0-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .903 save percentage through five games to begin the 2025-26 season. He appeared in nine contests for Kingston in 2024-25, going 5-4 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .876 save percentage, spending the rest of his 16-year-old campaign with the OJHL's Pickering Panthers where he was 7-7-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 18 appearances. Kingston's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Betts won World Under-17 Hockey Challenge gold with Team Canada White last fall. He claimed bronze with Canada at August's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, posting a 1.68 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts over five games.

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Spirit's Nikita Klepov named OHL Rookie of the Week

2026 NHL Draft prospect Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording five points over three road games.

Klepov started the week with a shorthanded goal on Friday night in Guelph as the Spirit fell 3-2 in overtime. He had the most productive performance of his young OHL career on Saturday in Owen Sound, scoring twice while adding two assists as the Spirit defeated the Attack 7-5.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, Klepov leads OHL rookies with 11 points (7-4--11) over seven games since coming over from the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers where he produced 31 points (12-19--21) over 59 games in 2024-25. The Spirit selected Klepov 35th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot, 180Ib. left-shot winger won Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold with the United States in August, recording six points (1-5--6) in five games. Klepov is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA).

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit

Firebirds prospect Liam Edgcumbe named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Flint Firebirds prospect Liam Edgcumbe of the Pelham Panthers is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, stopping all 67 shots sent his direction in back-to-back shutouts.

After winning his GOHL debut on September 19th, Edgcumbe was flawless in Thursday's 2-0 road win over the Hamilton Kilty B's, making 44 saves at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena. He was back in the crease on Friday at home, denying 23 Welland Jr. Canadians shots in a 3-0 victory.

A 6-foot-4, 175Ib. 17-year-old from Grimsby, ON, Edgcumbe was selected by Flint in the eighth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Niagara North Stars AAA program. In 13 games with the PJHL's Niagara Riverhawks last season, Edgcumbe played to a mark of 9-2-2 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)







