Barrie Colts Set to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday at Sadlon Arena

Published on October 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are set to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday, October 11th, when they return home to Sadlon Arena to face off against the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

This special night is dedicated to the incredible fans who make up Colts Country, recognizing their energy, loyalty, and unwavering support throughout the years. From the first faceoff to the final buzzer, the evening promises to be an exciting celebration both on and off the ice.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as doors open at 6:30 PM for a Meet and Greet with team mascots Charlie and Carly Horse. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with Charlie and Carly on their own devices, making for the perfect keepsake from a fun night at the rink.

The night will feature $1 hot dogs available all game long, along with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the evening - the perfect way to enjoy a Saturday night of OHL hockey in Barrie.

Fans can also take part in the always-popular Chuck-a-Puck at the second intermission, with great prizes up for grabs.

Following the game, select Colts players will be available for a post-game autograph session on the concourse, giving fans a chance to meet their favourite players up close.

Fan Appreciation Night is all about celebrating the heartbeat of the organization - the fans who fill the stands and fuel the team's passion every game.







