Frontenacs Look to Bounce Back at Home against Petes

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will look to get back in the win column tonight as they host the Peterborough Petes at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM as Kingston seeks redemption in the back half of a home-and-home series.

The two clubs faced off last night in Peterborough, where the Petes came away with a 5-2 victory. It was a tough outing for the Frontenacs, who had been rolling with three straight wins before Thursday's setback. The Frontenacs certainly had their chances, but the powerplay has been struggling to get anything going and some costly turnovers were too much to overcome. Kieren Dervin scored both Kingston goals, both coming in the first period.

The Frontenacs enter the matchup near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, led by an offensive group that's been trying to find chemistry early in the year. Players like Kieren Dervin, Jacob Battaglia, and Tyler Hopkins have been driving the attack, although the latter two have been quiet lately.

Tonight also marks the return of former Frontenacs forward Matthew Soto, who suited up against Kingston for the first time last night since being traded to Peterborough. Expect an energetic atmosphere as fans welcome him back to Slush Puppie Place.

For the Frontenacs, the focus will be on a strong start and disciplined play. Head coach Troy Mann's group has proven capable of bouncing back quickly this season, and a home-ice response would be the perfect way to close out the weekend set.

The rivalry between Kingston and Peterborough never disappoints-and with both teams eager to make an early statement in the Eastern Conference, tonight's matchup promises to deliver another intense chapter.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Tyler Hopkins (#91)

Newly minted assistant captain Tyler Hopkins was electric in his return to Kingston after being returned to the club from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hopkins had two goals, an assist and was far and away the best player on the ice in a 5-4 shootout loss against the Soo Greyhounds. Since then, Hopkins has a single assist through four games. The Fronts are relying heavily on Hopkins this season and are hoping he can take the next step in his development. If the Frontenacs are successful this season, Hopkins will play a big role in that; but right now they need more from the Campbellville, ON native.

Peterborough - Adam Novotny (#16)

The Petes' first round import pick from last year came over to Peterborough this season and is a highly touted prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. Last night against the Frontenacs he picked up his first career OHL goal, so you've got to wonder if the monkey is off his back. Look for Novotny to play with a bit more confidence tonight as sometimes players just need to see the puck go in the net to get going and begin putting up points on the board more consistently.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.