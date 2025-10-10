Firebirds Sign Michigan Native Darian Anderson

October 10, 2025

Flint Firebirds







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that the team has signed Brighton, Mich. native Darian Anderson to a Standard Player Agreement. The forward departs the USHL's Lincoln Stars to join the Firebirds.

"Flint seems like a perfect place for me to grow as a player and as a person," Anderson said. "Me and my family were really excited when I got the opportunity to play here. I can't wait to get started with the team and staff."

Anderson was originally taken by the Firebirds in the fifth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 6'3 forward is a product of both the Compuware and Little Caesars AAA programs out of Metro Detroit and played the 2023-24 season for the Leamington Flyers in the OJHL. Anderson appeared in 44 games for Lincoln during the 2024-25 season and scored five goals along with 11 assists.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Darian is a right hand shot that brings a good mix of size, skill and touch. He has a high hockey IQ which paired with his vision allows him to find teammates and dissect defensive zone structures. Darian has the ability to change the pace with deceptive speed and manipulate gaps."

Flint returns to action on Saturday night at home against the Oshawa Generals. It's Hockey Fights Cancer night and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefitting the McLaren Flint Foundation. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







