Niagara IceDogs to Host Annual Big Ticket Game in Support of Special Olympics Ontario

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







(ST. CATHARINES, ON) The Niagara IceDogs, LETR, and the Special Olympics Ontario, St. Catharines Branch, are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of individuals with intellectual disabilities during our upcoming home game on Sunday, October 12th, against the Sudbury Wolves.

The Niagara IceDogs' game on Sunday, October 5th, 2:00 PM ET at the Meridian Centre will feature:

An LETR/Special Olympics Ontario-run kiosk so fans can learn more about Special Olympics Ontario

Public Address Announcements about Special Olympics Ontario

Pass the bucket

A Ceremonial Puck Drop with Representatives of Special Olympics Ontario

Bones' Birthday Bash, celebrating the IceDogs' mascot and fans

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Niagara IceDogs, and LETR/Special Olympics Ontario to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

"We're so excited to have another year of the OHL Big Ticket Game program, which has been a popular event on our calendar since 2007. Through the program, the OHL and its clubs have been a key partner of Special Olympics Ontario (SOO), providing much-needed funds and awareness to 23,000 athletes living in Ontario with intellectual disabilities. SOO thanks the Niagara IceDogs and the Niagara Regional Police Service for their ongoing support of the movement. Together, we champion inclusion, acceptance and offer opportunities to many athletes in the Region and throughout the province to participate and thrive in sport. Thank you!" - Cody Jansma, President & CEO, Special Olympics Ontario.

"The Niagara IceDogs are proud to support the Special Olympics and the incredible athletes who inspire us with their dedication, passion, and sportsmanship. Inclusiveness is at the heart of our community, and we're honoured to celebrate the strength and spirit of every athlete both on and off the ice."

- Darren DeDobbelear, Owner and Governor, Niagara IceDogs

For tickets, go to https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club or contact our Manager, Business Development and Ticket Sales, Steven Tomlin, at s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net or call (905) 987-8592 ext. 222.

Read More about Special Olympics Ontario at https://www.specialolympicsontario.com/

Join in the Game Night by using #Hockey4Inclusion







