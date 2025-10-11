Bulldogs Dominate; David Egorov Stops All 31 in 1st Career Shutout

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs continued their three-game weekend on Friday night, hosting the Sudbury Wolves in their second and final regular-season visit to the TD Civic Centre. Coming off a 7 - 4 win over the Niagara IceDogs the previous night, the Bulldogs carried their momentum into a dominant performance at home.

Brantford opened the scoring early in the first period at 3:06. Dylan Tsherna dropped a pass to Parker Holmes in the slot, where the towering Chicago Blackhawks draft pick buried his 1st of the season to make it 1 - 0. The intensity ramped up moments later when Sam McCue dropped the gloves with Brady Smith, leading to a Bulldogs power play.

Sudbury's penalty kill held firm, keeping the deficit to one.

The Wolves had a chance to respond when Vladimir Dravecky was called for high-sticking. Cooper Dennis nearly doubled the Bulldogs' lead shorthanded with a strong move into the left circle, but Finn Marshall made the save. At the other end, Artem Gonchar fired from the high slot, but David Egorov turned the shot aside. Brantford extended its lead before the intermission when Adam Benak found the back of the net after being sprung down the right-wing side by Edison Engle & Jake O'Brien, recording his 3rd of the season and sending the Bulldogs into the dressing room with a 2 - 0 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period belonged entirely to Brantford, who scored three times to take complete control. Just eight seconds into the frame, Jake O'Brien capitalized on a Wolves turnover after Adam Benak batted down an attempted clear and beat Marshall to make it 3 - 0 for the captain's 2nd of the season. At 6:08, Caleb Malhotra buried his 4th of the season following Lucas Moore delivering the puck ahead to Cooper Dennis who found Malhotra down the slot to extend the lead to 4 - 0. With the Wolves on the power-play Nathan Villeneuve fed Keiron Walton but David Egorov flashed his glove to keep the Bulldogs up a pair. Once back at even strength, Rowan Henderson set up Chase Coughlan for a chance on the right wing, but Egorov stood tall once more. At 14:11, Layne Gallacher extended the lead to 5 - 0, tapping home a Parker Holmes rebound for his 2nd goal in consecutive nights. In the final moments of the period, Alex Pharand fired a shot with Villeneuve crashing for the rebound, but Egorov made a spectacular diving save, reaching back with his blocker hand along the goal line and using the shaft of his goal stick to keep the puck north of the Bulldogs goal line. He stopped all 20 shots he faced through two periods as the Bulldogs carried a commanding lead into the third.

The Wolves pressed early in the third, with Coughlan breaking in alone, but Egorov turned him aside once again. At 4:20, Brantford struck once more as O'Brien found Vladimir Dravecky at the middle of the blue line, and the Trinec product launched a rocket from the point past Marshall to make it 6 - 0. In the final seconds, Villeneuve set up Walton for one last attempt out of the right circle, but Egorov made the stop to seal the win -- and with it, his first career OHL shutout, a 31-save masterpiece.

The Bulldogs return to action on Thanksgiving Sunday, October 12, when they host the Ottawa 67's at 1 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre

Recap Written By: Mikayla Grimes







