Rangers Grab a Point Friday Night in Sault Ste. Marie

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jason Schaubel vs. the Soo Greyhounds

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - After leading 3-0 through 20 minutes of play and 4-2 after 40 minutes of play, the Greyhounds would score four unanswered goals and steal the extra point in overtime from the Rangers.

Cameron Arquette (2G) and Haeden Ellis (3A) both recorded multi-point games and extended their team leading point totals to nine in seven games. Andrew MacNiel recorded his first career OHL goal while shorthanded.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - SOO 0

1:20 Cameron Arquette (4) - Haeden Ellis, Christian Humphreys

KIT 2 - SOO 0

14:44 Jack LaBrash (1) - Matthew Hlacar, Haeden Ellis

KIT 3 - SOO 0

19:27 Cameron Arquette (5) - Haeden Ellis, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

KIT 3 - SOO 1

6:25 Quinn McKenzie (2) - Jakub Winkelhofer, Hunter Solomon

KIT 4 - SOO 1 - SHG

18:22 Andrew MacNiel (1) - Unassisted

KIT 4 - SOO 2 - PPG

19:26 Marco Mignosa (4) - Chase Reid, Ryan Kaczynski

Third Period

KIT 4 - SOO 3

5:20 Travis Hayes (3) - Quinn McKenzie

KIT 4 - SOO 4

9:38 Chase Reid (2) - Marco Mignosa, Christopher Brown

Overtime

KIT 4 - SOO 5 - GWG

2:35 Quinn McKenzie (3) - Travis Hayes, Chase Reid

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 27 - SOO 29

Power play: KIT 0/2 - SOO 1/4

FO%: KIT 42% - SOO 58%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 24/29 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

Landon Miller (SOO) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will play their final game of the road trip against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. Following that, the Kitchener Rangers open their Rivalry Week with a Tuesday night showdown with their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm.

