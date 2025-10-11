Rangers Grab a Point Friday Night in Sault Ste. Marie
Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - After leading 3-0 through 20 minutes of play and 4-2 after 40 minutes of play, the Greyhounds would score four unanswered goals and steal the extra point in overtime from the Rangers.
Cameron Arquette (2G) and Haeden Ellis (3A) both recorded multi-point games and extended their team leading point totals to nine in seven games. Andrew MacNiel recorded his first career OHL goal while shorthanded.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - SOO 0
1:20 Cameron Arquette (4) - Haeden Ellis, Christian Humphreys
KIT 2 - SOO 0
14:44 Jack LaBrash (1) - Matthew Hlacar, Haeden Ellis
KIT 3 - SOO 0
19:27 Cameron Arquette (5) - Haeden Ellis, Christian Humphreys
Second Period
KIT 3 - SOO 1
6:25 Quinn McKenzie (2) - Jakub Winkelhofer, Hunter Solomon
KIT 4 - SOO 1 - SHG
18:22 Andrew MacNiel (1) - Unassisted
KIT 4 - SOO 2 - PPG
19:26 Marco Mignosa (4) - Chase Reid, Ryan Kaczynski
Third Period
KIT 4 - SOO 3
5:20 Travis Hayes (3) - Quinn McKenzie
KIT 4 - SOO 4
9:38 Chase Reid (2) - Marco Mignosa, Christopher Brown
Overtime
KIT 4 - SOO 5 - GWG
2:35 Quinn McKenzie (3) - Travis Hayes, Chase Reid
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 27 - SOO 29
Power play: KIT 0/2 - SOO 1/4
FO%: KIT 42% - SOO 58%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 24/29 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
Landon Miller (SOO) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener will play their final game of the road trip against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. Following that, the Kitchener Rangers open their Rivalry Week with a Tuesday night showdown with their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jason Schaubel vs. the Soo Greyhounds
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025
- Bulldogs Dominate; David Egorov Stops All 31 in 1st Career Shutout - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kingston's Offence Explodes In Dominant Victory Over The Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Grab a Point Friday Night in Sault Ste. Marie - Kitchener Rangers
- Hughes Scores Third of the Season as Otters Fall in London - Erie Otters
- Cholette Stops 37, Generals Take Tight Game over Sarnia - Oshawa Generals
- Novotný Scores in Road Loss to Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Firebirds Sign Michigan Native Darian Anderson - Flint Firebirds
- Niagara IceDogs to Host Annual Big Ticket Game in Support of Special Olympics Ontario - Niagara IceDogs
- Spitfires Tip Guelph in OT - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Look to Bounce Back at Home against Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Sarnia - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Visit Greyhounds for Northern Road Matchup - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Grab a Point Friday Night in Sault Ste. Marie
- Rangers Visit Greyhounds for Northern Road Matchup
- Flint Score Three Third Period Goals to Blank Blueshirts
- Rangers Set for Midweek Road Tilt in Flint
- Rangers Hand Attack First Loss of the Season in 4-3 Home Victory