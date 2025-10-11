Kingston's Offence Explodes In Dominant Victory Over The Petes
Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Frontenacs were humming at Slush Puppie Place Friday night, beating the Peterborough Petes 9-1 in the Petes' first trip to Kingston this year.
The Frontenacs were flying from the opening faceoff on Friday. Andrew Kuzma, Jacob Battaglia, and Landon Wright all picked up goals in the first 20 minutes. Matt Minchak got the nod from head coach Troy Mann after Gavin Betts played Thursday night. Minchak was great, turning away all 12 Petes shots.
The second period was more of the same. Tyler Hopkins, Nolan Snyder, and Kuzma scored in the second period. It was the second goal of the evening for Kuzma, the overager from Naperville, Illinois. Snyder, the rookie, was given credit for his second goal of the season.
In the third period, Peterborough was finally able to crack Minchak. Adam Novotny snuck his second goal in as many nights through the legs of the Fronts goaltender. Kingston would respond quickly and with force. Hopkins and Battaglia would add three more Frontenacs goals. The newly minted captain of the Frontenacs, Jacob Battaglia, would score with 3.6 seconds left in regulation to complete his hat trick.
The Frontenacs thumped the Petes Friday night, 9-1, the final score from Slush Puppie Place. Matt Minchak finished the evening making 26 saves on 27 shots in the winning effort. The Frontenacs now have seven days off, suiting up against the Ottawa 67's next Friday at Slush Puppie Place.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025
- Bulldogs Dominate; David Egorov Stops All 31 in 1st Career Shutout - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kingston's Offence Explodes In Dominant Victory Over The Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Grab a Point Friday Night in Sault Ste. Marie - Kitchener Rangers
- Hughes Scores Third of the Season as Otters Fall in London - Erie Otters
- Cholette Stops 37, Generals Take Tight Game over Sarnia - Oshawa Generals
- Novotný Scores in Road Loss to Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Firebirds Sign Michigan Native Darian Anderson - Flint Firebirds
- Niagara IceDogs to Host Annual Big Ticket Game in Support of Special Olympics Ontario - Niagara IceDogs
- Spitfires Tip Guelph in OT - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Look to Bounce Back at Home against Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Sarnia - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Visit Greyhounds for Northern Road Matchup - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kingston's Offence Explodes In Dominant Victory Over The Petes
- Frontenacs Look to Bounce Back at Home against Petes
- Frontenacs Powerplay Goes Quiet as They Fall to Peterborough 5-2
- Official Statement Regarding Our Jerseys for the 2025/26 Season
- Frontenacs Head to Peterborough for the First Time this Season