Kingston's Offence Explodes In Dominant Victory Over The Petes

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Frontenacs were humming at Slush Puppie Place Friday night, beating the Peterborough Petes 9-1 in the Petes' first trip to Kingston this year.

The Frontenacs were flying from the opening faceoff on Friday. Andrew Kuzma, Jacob Battaglia, and Landon Wright all picked up goals in the first 20 minutes. Matt Minchak got the nod from head coach Troy Mann after Gavin Betts played Thursday night. Minchak was great, turning away all 12 Petes shots.

The second period was more of the same. Tyler Hopkins, Nolan Snyder, and Kuzma scored in the second period. It was the second goal of the evening for Kuzma, the overager from Naperville, Illinois. Snyder, the rookie, was given credit for his second goal of the season.

In the third period, Peterborough was finally able to crack Minchak. Adam Novotny snuck his second goal in as many nights through the legs of the Fronts goaltender. Kingston would respond quickly and with force. Hopkins and Battaglia would add three more Frontenacs goals. The newly minted captain of the Frontenacs, Jacob Battaglia, would score with 3.6 seconds left in regulation to complete his hat trick.

The Frontenacs thumped the Petes Friday night, 9-1, the final score from Slush Puppie Place. Matt Minchak finished the evening making 26 saves on 27 shots in the winning effort. The Frontenacs now have seven days off, suiting up against the Ottawa 67's next Friday at Slush Puppie Place.







