Cholette Stops 37, Generals Take Tight Game over Sarnia

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals started the first of their five-game road swing on the right foot, defeating the Sarnia Sting 3-1 in a low-scoring and tight affair.

It would not take long for the scoring to start as Sarnia struck first just 65 seconds in courtesy of their top line. Jack Van Volsen hit a streaking Beckham Edwards at centre ice, who flew into the Oshawa zone and snapped it low blocker on Jaden Cholette.

It would take the Generals until the eight-minute mark to record their first shot on goal. Despite the slow start, Harrison Franssen, after serving a holding minor, would get the game tied on a breakaway goal after stepping out of the penalty box.

Recently named an alternate captain, Franssen got a big goal for his team after a tough first half of the opening period on the road. The goal seemed to give Oshawa a spark as they went to work in the Sarnia zone and generated a few more opportunities before the end of the first.

The two teams entered the middle period tied at ones, but neither could net the go-ahead goal despite a fast-paced 20 minutes. The Gens would get the better of the chances generating 16 shots in the second compared to Sarnia's eight, but Evan Maillet's solid performance kept the game tied.

Heading into the third, Sarnia would get an early power play and generate dangerous opportunities, but some terrific saves from Cholette prevented the Sting from going ahead. The same can be said for Maillet, who made some key saves of his own on Oshawa's man-advantage moments later.

Both teams, going for much-needed victories, would generate many more opportunities as the final period went on. However, on the back of more big saves from Cholette, the Generals would capitalize on their second power play of the period and go on top late.

On the initial shot from Haoxi Wang from the near circle, Brooks Rogowski was right on the spot to bury the rebound behind Maillet to give Oshawa their first lead of the night with 5:22 remaining. Rogowski's third on the year came just six seconds into the man-advantage.

The Gens would be forced to hold off a final Sarnia push at the end of the game, but after killing off a late penalty, Owen Griffin hit an empty net to seal the deal with 20 seconds left.

A tight game all around, but Oshawa took another hard-fought battle thanks to some more great penalty killing and a magnificent 37-save performance from Jaden Cholette, which included 19 stops in the third period.

The Generals head down to Flint tomorrow night to continue their road trip with a matchup against the Firebirds, then wrap up the Thanksgiving long-weekend in Windsor against the Spitfires Monday afternoon.

Oshawa's next game at Tribute Communities Centre will be Sunday, October 19th against their archrivals, the Peterborough Petes. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

SAR 1st Goal: Beckham Edwards (4) from Jack Van Volsen at 1:05

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (2) from Brooks Rogowski at 10:27

2nd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

3rd Period Scoring:

Brooks Rogowski (3) from Haoxi Wang and Owen Griffin at 14:38

Owen Griffin (4) from Luke Posthumus at 19:40

OSH Power Play: 1/4

SAR Power Play: 0/4

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 37 saves on 38 shots

Evan Maillet (SAR): 29 saves on 31 shots







