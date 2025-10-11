Hughes Scores Third of the Season as Otters Fall in London

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, Ontario -- The Otters were back on the road Friday in London as they would wrap up four-straight on the road with a contest with the defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights. Erie would come into the contest looking to right the ship following the eastern swing where they lost two of three and kick off the weekend right with a road victory.

The game would get underway in a very even fashion with both teams searching for a foothold. The Knights would pressure the Otters in front of goal early on. Erie would have two power plays in the period but be unable to convert. Over 14 minutes into the period, it would be the Knights who would find the game's first goal as Henry Brzustewicz (1) would give London a 1-0 lead. Erie would look to battle back but would be slowed down in front of goal. Erie's penalty kill would go 1-1 in the first. London would hold a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play, with an 11-3 shots on goal advantage.

The second period would get underway with the Otters hoping to find their offensive groove down a goal. It would be the Otters to strike with the first goal of the period as Cal Hughes (3) would score to tie the game at 1-1. The Knights would not wait long to find their response, as just over one minute later, Jaxon Cover (GWG, 2) would strike to give the Knights a 2-1 lead. London would keep the pressure on offensively and just moments after grabbing the lead, they would extend it as Noah Read (1), would score to give London a 3-1 advantage. This is the lead the home team would carry into the third period as they would out-shoot the Otters 26-7 through 40 minutes of play.

London would start the third period looking to put the game on ice. Erie would hope to find a goal to get them back into the contest. Just over halfway through the period, it would be the Knights to add onto their lead as Henry Brzustewicz (PPG, 2) would score his second of the game to make it 4-1 Knights. The home team would keep the pressure on as just moments later as Ben Wilmott (PPG, 2) would make it 5-1 Knights. In the dying moments of the game, London would tack on one more for good measure as Braiden Clark (1) would score his first OHL goal to make it 6-1 Knights, as London would defeat Erie by that score. London would out-shoot Erie 41-14.

