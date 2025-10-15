Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region Is Back for a 12th Year

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The annual Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region tournament is back for a 12th year, raising the funds needed to help provide essential services such as emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health support, employment assistance, life skills training, and crisis intervention. At this years' event all funds raised will be granted to six local shelter organizations which include the House of Friendship, YW Kitchener-Waterloo, oneROOF Youth Services, Lutherwood's Safe Haven, Cambridge Shelter Corporation, and The Working Centre.

Not familiar with HHTH? It's a national charity that brings everyday hockey players onto the ice with NHL Alumni and female Olympians in one-day pro-am tournaments across 20+ Canadian cities - and counting! In Waterloo Region, a passionate team of local volunteers runs the tournament, with every dollar raised going directly to shelters supporting men, women, and youth experiencing homelessness. Play like a pro, give like a hero!

Every year, the HHTH Waterloo Region tournament raises funds that serve as a lifeline for the community's shelter network, making an even greater impact. "The fundraising efforts of HHTH are enormously important to each of the organizations that serve the homeless. Each day we see the tragic reality of people without housing, who struggle on the street in survival mode. HHTH fundraising helps organizations respond on the ground to this growing issue," says Joe Mancini, Director, The Working Centre.

After 11 years, HHTH Waterloo Region has granted over $2.5 million to our six beneficiary partners. Given the increasing demand, continued support from the community will be essential in the coming years.

The 2025 tournament takes place Friday, October 24th at RIM Park from 8:00am - 4:30pm. The public can watch games for free, and maybe even meet some of the NHL Alumni and Olympians. Pros attending this year include Shayne Corson, Gilbert Dionne, Sami Jo Small, Michael Latta, Mike Krushelnyski, Brandon Prust and many more.

A note for all Rangers fans. Friday, October 17th is our Hockey Helps the Homeless game night as the Rangers take on the visiting London Knights at 7:00PM. You can find out more information on the tournament by visiting the HHTH Waterloo Region table in the north concourse. Don't forget to bring NEW winter gloves or toques to our table on October 17th, as we will be collecting items for our Drop the Gloves campaign!

A heartfelt thank-you to the Kitchener Rangers for 12 years of partnership, generosity, and community spirit. Your ongoing support continues to make a difference in Waterloo Region.

More information about our annual tournament can be found at our website http://wr.hhth.com/ or by following us year round on social media on Facebook: @HHTHWR and Instagram @HHTHWR.







