Kaden McGregor Named to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward Kaden McGregor

(Peterborough Petes) Peterborough Petes forward Kaden McGregor(Peterborough Petes)

(Peterborough, ON) - Hockey Canada announced today that Petes first-year forward Kaden McGregor has been named to the roster for Canada White at the upcoming 2025 U17 World Challenge. The tournament will be played in Truro, NS, from November 2-8.

"We're very excited for Kaden to be able to represent Canada at the upcoming U17 World Challenge," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations, Michael Oke. "This is a great opportunity for him to compete with some of the top talent in the 2009 age group from around the world. We know that this experience will be very beneficial for him moving forward."

McGregor, from Braeside, ON, was selected first overall by the Petes in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, winning the Jack Ferguson Award as the draft's first selection. So far this season, McGregor has featured in four games for the Petes, scoring his first goal in a 5-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on October 9. In July, Kaden was invited to Hockey Canada's U17 National Development Camp in Oakville, along with Petes 2025 second round pick Kieran Raynor.

McGregor will be joined on Canada White by Petes Video Coach and Assistant to the General Manager, Alex Darling. Darling was named Video Coach for Canada White on July 15 of this year.

Canada White kicks off the 2025 U17 World Challenge on November 2, at 7:30 p.m. AT when they take on Sweden. The full Schedule for the tournament can be found.

The Petes are back in action for the OHL's Rivalry Week on Thursday, October 16, when they host the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.