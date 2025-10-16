Spirit Drop Wednesday Night Meeting in Sault Ste. Marie, 5-2
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Soo Greyhounds 5-2 at GFL Memorial Gardens on Wednesday night. Chase Reid (0G-3A) and Christopher Brown (1G-3A) led the offense, and Landon Miller stopped 25 of 27 shots to give the Soo the victory at home. Nikita Klepov earned his team-leading 15th point after he picked up the assist on Egor Barabanov's goal, and Dima Zhilkin picked up his first point since returning to the spirit this past Saturday.
The Spirit opened the scoring 9:46 into the first after Jacob Cloutier scored on the first shot of the game for Saginaw. Dima Zhilkin found him all alone on the left circle for the perfect one timer, and Graydon Jones picked up the secondary assist to make it 1-0 for the Spirit.
The Spirit kept the lead headed into the first intermission, but not without the help of goaltender Stepan Shurygin. Shurygin stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first, which included multiple highlight reel saves.
After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 9 - 14)
Egor Barabanov scored his sixth of the season after he fired a loose puck in the crease past Landon Miller high glove side. Nikita Klepov and Nic Sima picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 2-0 lead 7:29 into the second.
The Greyhounds responded when Jordan Charron scored his ninth of the season on a breakaway 8:58 into the second. Marco Mignosa and Chase Reid got the assists as the lead was cut in half.
Chase Reid found Christopher Brown all alone on the breakaway just 86 seconds later, which tied the game for the Greyhounds. Jakub Winkelhofer bounced it off the boards to Chase Reid for the secondary assist as the Greyhounds and the Spirit continued the game tied 2-2 in the second.
The Soo took their first lead of the game after they scored their third of the period on a five-on-three power play. Marco Mignosa deked his way into the slot and fired one blocker side on Stepan Shurygin, and Chase Reid picked up his second point of the period with the primary assist. Christopher Brown picked up his third point of the game with the secondary assist, and the Soo led 3-2 at 13:38 in the second.
After 2: SAG 2 - 3 SOO (2nd period shots: 11 - 13 Total shots: 20 - 27)
The Greyhounds scored their fourth unanswered goal at 9:52 in the third to extend their lead to two. Travis Hayes scored on a backhand on a two-on-one break for the Greyhounds, where Noah Laus picked up his first point of the game with the assist. Chase Reid got his third assist of the night with the secondary, and the Soo led 4-2 against the Spirit midway through the third.
Quinn McKenzie scored his fourth of the season short-handed on the empty net 18:22 into the third to ice the game for the Greyhounds.
Final: SAG 2 - 5 SOO (3rd period shots 7 - 6, Total shots 27 - 33)
Powerplays: SAG 0/4, SOO 1/8
Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (27 saves, 31 shots) SOO Landon Miller (25 saves, 27 shots)
The Spirit play game two of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series against the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center next. Saginaw fell 6-5 in overtime in game one on September 20th, and look to even the series on Saturday, October 18th.
