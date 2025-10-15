Roberts Named to Team Canada White

Published on October 15, 2025

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Hockey Canada has announced that Sam Roberts has been named to the U17 World Challenge team that will play in Nova Scotia.

Roberts was the Generals' first-round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft and attended the Team Canada camp this past summer.

In 10 games this season, Roberts has collected five points, including four goals in his rookie campaign.

"We're incredibly proud of Sam Roberts for being selected to represent Team Canada," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "It's a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and skill level he brings to our organization every day. We know he'll represent his country with the same passion and professionalism he shows with us."

The Tournament gets underway on November 2nd with Sam and Canada White playing their first game at 7:30PM AT as they face off against Team Sweden.







