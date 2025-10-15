Jaakko Wycisk Named to Team Canada White at 2025 U17 World Challenge
Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Hockey Canada announced today rosters for the 2025 U17 World Challenge. The roster for Team Canada White includes Storm rookie Jaakko Wycisk. Jaakko will join the other 43 players set to don the Maple Leaf at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia from November 2nd to 8th.
The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. AT.
TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.
Click here for more information.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025
- Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- 2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Continued - Guelph Storm
- Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation - Barrie Colts
- Rangers' Matthew Hlacar Suspended for Six Games - OHL
- Roberts Named to Team Canada White - Oshawa Generals
- Edgar and Pandolfi Named to Team Canada U17 World Challenge - Niagara IceDogs
- Pair of Frontenacs Named to 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, NS - Kingston Frontenacs
- Max Delisle to Play for Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Owen Sound Attack
- Charlie Murata to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge - Flint Firebirds
- Hanrahan Named to Team Canada White, Drinkill to Lead Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge - Saginaw Spirit
- Alex Forrest Named to Canada White for 2025 U17 World Challenge - Kitchener Rangers
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge - Ottawa 67's
- Jaakko Wycisk Named to Team Canada White at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Guelph Storm
- Seventeen OHL Players Selected to Represent Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - OHL
- John McLaughlin and JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Windsor Spitfires
- Kaden McGregor Named to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Peterborough Petes
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 4 - OHL
- Friday Is the 9th Annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive - Guelph Storm
- Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region Is Back for a 12th Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.