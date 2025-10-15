Jaakko Wycisk Named to Team Canada White at 2025 U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Hockey Canada announced today rosters for the 2025 U17 World Challenge. The roster for Team Canada White includes Storm rookie Jaakko Wycisk. Jaakko will join the other 43 players set to don the Maple Leaf at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia from November 2nd to 8th.

The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. AT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games; check local listings for details.

Click here for more information.

