Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce a meaningful partnership with Hawerchuk Strong, the foundation established by former Head Coach Dale Hawerchuk and his family, dedicated to continuing his legacy of leadership, compassion, and community spirit.

As part of this initiative, four season seats have been generously donated by Hawerchuk Strong to provide deserving children from local charities - including Seasons Centre for Grieving Children, Candlelighters Simcoe, and Empower Simcoe - the opportunity to experience Barrie Colts home games throughout the 2025-2026 OHL season.

Each game, two children from these organizations will enjoy an unforgettable night of hockey in the Hawerchuk Strong-marked seats, located right at ice level in the heart of the action at Sadlon Arena. This gesture reflects the foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting families and children across the Barrie and Winnipeg communities.

Since Dale's passing, the Colts organization has remained steadfast in honouring his memory - not only as the legendary coach we remember him by, but as a pillar of generosity, leadership, and mentorship whose impact continues to inspire both on and off the ice.

"Hawerchuk Strong is committed to giving back and improving the lives of others. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Barrie Colts and their incredible fans for supporting this meaningful initiative,"the Hawerchuk family shared.

"As part of our continued efforts to support the community, we are proud to donate four front-row tickets to various charities throughout the Barrie area. We hope the lucky recipients enjoy an unforgettable Barrie Colts experience. A sincere thank you to the Barrie Colts organization for partnering with us and allowing Hawerchuk Strong to give back in such a special way. Thank you to all - and best of luck to the Barrie Colts for a successful and exciting season. Go Colts Go!"

The Barrie Colts organization is deeply honoured to continue celebrating Dale Hawerchuk's legacy through community-driven initiatives like this one. His influence and spirit will forever remain woven into the fabric of Colts Country - a lasting reminder of what it means to lead with heart.







