Colts Battle Hard Through Home Weekend, Celebrate Fans at Sadlon Arena

Published on October 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts battled through a hard-fought weekend at Sadlon Arena, dropping a tight 2-1 game to the Ottawa 67's on Thursday before falling 5-3 to Brampton on Saturday night. Although the results weren't in the Colts' favour, both contests showcased high competitive levels, standout individual performances, and a memorable atmosphere as the organization hosted its annual Fan Appreciation Night.

Thursday's tilt with Ottawa started with an early goal against, as Jack Dever found the back of the net just 1:38 into the game to give Ottawa an early advantage. The Colts countered midway through the second when Brad Gardiner converted on the power play from Cole Beaudoin and Cole Emerton, before Brock Chitaroni struck with the eventual game-winner on another man advantage at 13:44. Despite generating quality scoring chances in the final frame, Barrie was unable to solve Ottawa's goaltending down the stretch, settling for the one-goal loss.

Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night matchup saw momentum swing both ways in a high-energy contest. The Colts wasted little time getting on the board when Nicholas Desiderio opened the scoring at 2:57, assisted by Brad Gardiner. Gardiner added to the lead later in the frame with a power-play tally - his fifth of the season - from Beaudoin and Joe Salandra. Brampton trimmed the deficit before intermission as Zach Nyman capitalized late in the first to make it a 2-1 game.

The visitors gained traction in the second period, tying the game on a power-play goal from Mason Zebeski before Jakub Fibigr put Brampton ahead with another man-advantage marker, assisted by Nyman and Joshua Avery. Refusing to fold, Barrie pushed back early in the third when Cole Beaudoin buried the equalizer at 1:46, reigniting the home crowd. The Steelheads, however, responded minutes later when Kieran Witkowski restored the lead, and Avery added an insurance marker to close out the 5-3 result.

While the scoreline didn't tilt Barrie's way, Saturday's game served as a celebration of the community's unwavering support. Fans filled Sadlon Arena for an electric evening featuring giveaways, contests, and player-fan interactions that highlighted the club's deep connection with its supporters.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2025

Colts Battle Hard Through Home Weekend, Celebrate Fans at Sadlon Arena - Barrie Colts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.