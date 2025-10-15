2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 4
Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 4 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.
The Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) have climbed to the top of the mountain for the first time this season, claiming the No. 1 spot in the CHL Top-10 Rankings after a dominant 3-0-0-0 week. Brantford becomes the first OHL club to reach No. 1 in 2025-26, vaulting past the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) and Windsor Spitfires (OHL), who round out the top three. The Bulldogs' high-powered offence - averaging 5.63 goals per game - fueled wins over Niagara, Sudbury, and Ottawa, making them the only OHL team still unbeaten in regulation. Despite slipping to No. 2, the Armada remain the CHL's top-scoring team (5.78 GPG) and lead the circuit with a +30 goal differential, while the Spitfires stay among the elite after earning five of six possible points last week to extend their run of Top-3 rankings to four straight weeks.
Elsewhere, a pair of clubs made notable climbs in the rankings, with the Everett Silvertips (WHL) jumping three spots to a season-best No. 4 after a perfect weekend sweep on Vancouver Island, while the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) rose three places to No. 7 following another strong showing that earned them five of a possible six points. Rounding out this week's Top 10, the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) made their 2025-26 debut at No. 10, remaining unbeaten in regulation after back-to-back home victories over Vancouver and Kamloops.
For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.
CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 4
1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
3. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)
5. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
7. Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)
8. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
9. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
10. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-4.
The next rankings will be released the week of October 20, following the fifth week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.
