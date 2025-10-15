Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defenceman Calum Hartnell
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed defenceman Calum Hartnell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We're excited to announce that we've signed Calum Hartnell to a Scholarship and Development Agreement," noted Oke. "Calum had a strong season last year with Carleton Place, making his debut with the Petes later in the year. He has shown throughout his time in Peterborough that he has the qualities that we're looking for, both on and off the ice."
Hartnell, a 2007-born defenceman, was originally selected by the Petes in the 10th round, 193rd overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, he featured in 52 games for the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists for 20 points. Over the past two seasons, Hartnell has played in five games for the Petes, making his OHL debut in Brantford on March 1st of this year.
The Petes are back in action for the OHL's Rivalry Week on Thursday, October 16, when they host the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Calum Hartnell
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025
- Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- 2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Continued - Guelph Storm
- Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation - Barrie Colts
- Rangers' Matthew Hlacar Suspended for Six Games - OHL
- Roberts Named to Team Canada White - Oshawa Generals
- Edgar and Pandolfi Named to Team Canada U17 World Challenge - Niagara IceDogs
- Pair of Frontenacs Named to 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, NS - Kingston Frontenacs
- Max Delisle to Play for Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Owen Sound Attack
- Charlie Murata to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge - Flint Firebirds
- Hanrahan Named to Team Canada White, Drinkill to Lead Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge - Saginaw Spirit
- Alex Forrest Named to Canada White for 2025 U17 World Challenge - Kitchener Rangers
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge - Ottawa 67's
- Jaakko Wycisk Named to Team Canada White at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Guelph Storm
- Seventeen OHL Players Selected to Represent Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - OHL
- John McLaughlin and JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Windsor Spitfires
- Kaden McGregor Named to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Peterborough Petes
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 4 - OHL
- Friday Is the 9th Annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive - Guelph Storm
- Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region Is Back for a 12th Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Kaden McGregor Named to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge
- Novotný Scores in Road Loss to Frontenacs
- McGregor, Novotný Score First OHL Goals in Win over First Place Frontenacs
- Petrovski Records 100th Career OHL Point in Shootout Loss to Erie