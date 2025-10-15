Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed defenceman Calum Hartnell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We're excited to announce that we've signed Calum Hartnell to a Scholarship and Development Agreement," noted Oke. "Calum had a strong season last year with Carleton Place, making his debut with the Petes later in the year. He has shown throughout his time in Peterborough that he has the qualities that we're looking for, both on and off the ice."

Hartnell, a 2007-born defenceman, was originally selected by the Petes in the 10th round, 193rd overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, he featured in 52 games for the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists for 20 points. Over the past two seasons, Hartnell has played in five games for the Petes, making his OHL debut in Brantford on March 1st of this year.

The Petes are back in action for the OHL's Rivalry Week on Thursday, October 16, when they host the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

