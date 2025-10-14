Spitfires Fall to Oshawa in OT

The Windsor Spitfires battled hard but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Oshawa Generals before 5,041 fans.

Windsor opened the scoring midway through the first when Ethan Belchetz buried his sixth of the year from Carson Woodall and Owen Outwater. Oshawa quickly responded, and the game stayed tight throughout. The Generals added a second-period marker from Owen Griffin, while the Spits clawed back in the third with power-play tallies by Jack Nesbitt and AJ Spellacy, giving Windsor a brief 3-2 lead.

The Generals tied it up on the man advantage minutes later, and in overtime, Harrison Franssen netted the winner at 2:25, sealing the 4-3 road victory.

Goaltenders Jaden Cholette (Oshawa) and Michael Newlove (Windsor) each stopped 24 shots. Woodall's strong play (two assists) earned him a game star alongside Franssen and Rogowski of Oshawa.

