Nicholas Sykora Named Attack Player of the Week: October 14, 2025

Published on October 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







A fruitful Thanksgiving weekend for the Attack has led to Nicholas Sykora being named as the Attack player of the week. Highlighting three goals in the two games, the Attack Forward earned 3 points collectively against the North Bay Battalion during Saturday and Monday's games.

Sykora, who is committed to Quinnipec University (NCAA) 26 ¬Â², was drafted by the Attack during the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft as a third round pick (# 57 overall) from the Sioux City Lumberjacks (USHL). Quickly becoming a fan favourite, the 6-foot Roseland, NJ native has played a total of 9 games for Owen Sound, recording 7 goals and 1 assist for a total of 8 points during the 2025-26 season.







