The Road Ahead: November 20th & 21st

The Brantford Bulldogs (16-0-4-1) continued their strong season last week, overcoming a tough overtime loss to the Flint Firebirds before taking a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday.

The Bulldogs remain as the only team left in the entire CHL without a regulation loss, and they look to keep the ball rolling with two more games this week.

Game 1: Thursday, November 20th @ Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs open their week by heading to Niagara to take on the IceDogs (10-7-2-1). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs have had Niagara's number over the past few years, winning four out of 6 matchups last season and a whopping 25 out of 27 games over the past five seasons.

In this year's one and only matchup to date, a four-goal second period spearheaded a 7-4 Bulldogs victory. Cooper Dennis led the way with three points and Marek Vanacker found the back of the net twice in the victory, including netting the eventual game-winner.

The Bulldogs look to keep their impressive point streak going in the OHL's "Canine Cup".

Game 2: Friday, November 21st vs Sarnia Sting

The Bulldogs wrap up their week on Friday night as they return to the TD Civic Centre to take on the Sarnia Sting (6-11-3-1). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

In their one and only meeting so far this year, Ryerson Leenders put the team on his back with an impressive 39-save performance in the Bulldogs 3-1 win over Sarnia.

Adam Jiricek also registered two points in the victory, highlighted by his game-winning goal in the second period.

Friday's matchup is the final meeting between these two teams this season, and the Bulldogs can not only sweep the season series, but stay undefeated in regulation as well.







