Storm Players Attend the Grove Youth Wellness Hub Open House

Published on November 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Tuesday, November 10th Storm players Alex McLean, Patrick Babin, Eric Frossard and Mark Pape attended an open house for the newest Grove Youth Wellness Hub location in Guelph.

Located at YMCA of Three Rivers (130 Woodland Glen Dr), all youth are welcome with no YMCA membership required. The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs aims to provide a variety of programs, services, support, and guidance through one door so it can be easier for youth ages 12 to 16 to access.

During the open house Alex, Patrick, Eric, and Mark engaged with local youth, played a variety of games the new site has to offer, and toured the new facility to learn more about the services provided.

The Grove provides a variety of supportive services to meet needs, including peer support, wellness team services, primary care with a nurse practitioner, addiction support, and access to a mental health clinician. Click here to learn more.

