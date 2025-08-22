2025 Saginaw Spirit Training Camp Schedule and Roster Announced
Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit will open their training camp for the 2025-2026 season on Monday, August 25th at the Dow Event Center (303 Johnson St.).
All on-ice training practice and training sessions are free and open to the public, as are the two Blue and White scrimmages (Aug. 26, 7:30pm and Aug. 27, 10:00am).
2025 Training Camp Schedule:
Monday, August 25th
9:15am - 10:05am Defense On-Ice Skills Session
10:15am-11:05am Forward On-Ice Skills Session
11:15am - 12:05pm Goalie On-Ice Session
6:00pm - 6:50pm Team Blue Practice
7:00pm - 7:50pm Team White Practice
Tuesday, August 26th
9:15am - 10:05am Forward Practice - Small Area Games
10:15am -11:05am Defense Practice - Small Area Games
11:15am - 12:05pm Goalie On-Ice Session
7:30pm Blue & White Game
Wednesday, August 27th
10:00am Blue & White Game
2025 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards
Barabanov, Egor C
Bordeaux, Cooper RW
Campbell, Liam LW
Clair, Caiden RW
Cloutier, Jacob RW
Cloutier, Nathan LW
Etheridge, Edan C
Ferguson, Cruz LW
Geldart, Gensen C
Gervais, Sebastien LW
Hanrahan, Ryan C
Harismowich, Jaxson C
Harmer, Carson C
Jacobs, Nash LW
Jones, Garrett C
Kaszubowski, Harrison C
Kechego, Zander C
Klepov, Nikita LW
Lachance, Ian LW
Najim, Brody LW
Pepoy, Brody RW
Povorozniouk, Alex C
Šatan, Miroslav C
Sima, Nic RW
Schmidt, Sawyer C
Skinner, Maxim LW
Storch, Liam RW
Theuer, Trevor C
Weir, Ethan RW
Wildfong, Max LW
Zhilkin, Dimian RW
(31 forwards)
Defensemen
Ackerman, Tyson RD
Barch, Hayden RD
Barnes, Blake RD
Battler, Nolan RD
Glavin, Josh LD
Guo, James RD
Harper, Levi RD
Jones, Graydon LD
McAulay, Logan LD
O'Neill, Candon LD
Roscoe, Drew (INJ) RD
Sienko, Kaden RD
Velliaris, Xander LD
(13 defenseman)
Goalies
DiBlasi, Sammy
Papineau, Kaleb
Rathwell, Brian
Shurygin, Stepan
Tsioutsioulas, Lucas
(5 goalies)
Unable to attend
George, Brody LW
Knowling, Brady G
Lohse, Hudson LD
Martyniuk, Tyler LD
McGuire, Tyler RD
Milojevic, Alexander C
Misa, Michael C
Parekh, Zayne RD
Scuderi, Braiden RW
(9 players)
Single-game tickets for Saginaw's 24th season of OHL hockey are on sale now. Fans can get theirs online at the Spirit website, Ticketmaster, or in person at the Spirit Store (6321 State St.) and the Dow Event Center box office.
General admission tickets to Saginaw's home preseason game at Midland Civic Arena on September 12th can be purchased during business hours at the Spirit Store, or at Midland Civic Arena on the day of the game.
