2025 Saginaw Spirit Training Camp Schedule and Roster Announced

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit will open their training camp for the 2025-2026 season on Monday, August 25th at the Dow Event Center (303 Johnson St.).

All on-ice training practice and training sessions are free and open to the public, as are the two Blue and White scrimmages (Aug. 26, 7:30pm and Aug. 27, 10:00am).

2025 Training Camp Schedule:

Monday, August 25th

9:15am - 10:05am Defense On-Ice Skills Session

10:15am-11:05am Forward On-Ice Skills Session

11:15am - 12:05pm Goalie On-Ice Session

6:00pm - 6:50pm Team Blue Practice

7:00pm - 7:50pm Team White Practice

Tuesday, August 26th

9:15am - 10:05am Forward Practice - Small Area Games

10:15am -11:05am Defense Practice - Small Area Games

11:15am - 12:05pm Goalie On-Ice Session

7:30pm Blue & White Game

Wednesday, August 27th

10:00am Blue & White Game

2025 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards

Barabanov, Egor C

Bordeaux, Cooper RW

Campbell, Liam LW

Clair, Caiden RW

Cloutier, Jacob RW

Cloutier, Nathan LW

Etheridge, Edan C

Ferguson, Cruz LW

Geldart, Gensen C

Gervais, Sebastien LW

Hanrahan, Ryan C

Harismowich, Jaxson C

Harmer, Carson C

Jacobs, Nash LW

Jones, Garrett C

Kaszubowski, Harrison C

Kechego, Zander C

Klepov, Nikita LW

Lachance, Ian LW

Najim, Brody LW

Pepoy, Brody RW

Povorozniouk, Alex C

Šatan, Miroslav C

Sima, Nic RW

Schmidt, Sawyer C

Skinner, Maxim LW

Storch, Liam RW

Theuer, Trevor C

Weir, Ethan RW

Wildfong, Max LW

Zhilkin, Dimian RW

(31 forwards)

Defensemen

Ackerman, Tyson RD

Barch, Hayden RD

Barnes, Blake RD

Battler, Nolan RD

Glavin, Josh LD

Guo, James RD

Harper, Levi RD

Jones, Graydon LD

McAulay, Logan LD

O'Neill, Candon LD

Roscoe, Drew (INJ) RD

Sienko, Kaden RD

Velliaris, Xander LD

(13 defenseman)

Goalies

DiBlasi, Sammy

Papineau, Kaleb

Rathwell, Brian

Shurygin, Stepan

Tsioutsioulas, Lucas

(5 goalies)

Unable to attend

George, Brody LW

Knowling, Brady G

Lohse, Hudson LD

Martyniuk, Tyler LD

McGuire, Tyler RD

Milojevic, Alexander C

Misa, Michael C

Parekh, Zayne RD

Scuderi, Braiden RW

(9 players)

Single-game tickets for Saginaw's 24th season of OHL hockey are on sale now. Fans can get theirs online at the Spirit website, Ticketmaster, or in person at the Spirit Store (6321 State St.) and the Dow Event Center box office.

General admission tickets to Saginaw's home preseason game at Midland Civic Arena on September 12th can be purchased during business hours at the Spirit Store, or at Midland Civic Arena on the day of the game.







