Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

The London Knights announced today details on the club's 2025 training camp powered by Start.ca and Koodo. Rosters will follow in the coming days, attached below.

Monday/Tuesday scrimmages will be closed to the public. Wednesday's Green and Gold game will be open to the public with free admission through Gate 4.

Monday, August 25th, 2025

Time Game

9:30am-11:00am Team Black vs. Team White

11:00am-12:30pm Team Gold vs. Team Green

Tuesday, August 26th, 2025

Time Game

8:00am-9:30am Team Black vs. Team Green

9:40am-11:10am Team White vs. Team Gold

1:00pm-2:50pm Team White vs. Team Green

3:00pm-4:50pm Team Black vs. Team Gold

Wednesday, August 27th, 2025

Time Game

4:00pm-6:00pm Team Green vs. Team Gold







